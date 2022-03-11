Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar's song 'Heer Raanjhana' to be out on March 12; watch teaser

After the huge success of the three songs – ‘Maar Khayega’, ‘Meri Jaan’ and ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the makers have launched the teaser of the fourth song ‘Heer Raanjhana’ from the action comedy.

The song featuring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez is high on their sizzling chemistry and colourful visuals and since it has the backdrop of a mela (somewhere in Rajasthan), it will instantly pump up your weekend spirit.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:59 PM IST