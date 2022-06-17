e-Paper Get App

Baap: Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sunny Deol commence shoot for their action film

Raj has penned the story of the film with co-writers Niket Pandey and Jojo Khan

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

'Om: The Battle Within' writer Raj Saluja took to his Instagram to drop a photo featuring Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff giving a '90s look.

He wrote: "OUR NEXT FILM". The cast of the action film 'Baap' have started the shooting.

Along with other big names of Bollywood, the film also stars Sunny Deol.

He says, "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the film. I am thankful to Ahmed Khan sir for allowing me to be in this film. It's going to be a nostalgic journey."

"Jojo Khan, Niket Pandey and myself helming the writing. Looking at the cast, I am sure this one will be remembered by everyone for a lifetime," adds the actor-turned-writer.

As an actor he had done movies such as 'Dhokha', 'Tum Mile' and many more. The trailer of his film 'Om: The Battle Within', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, was recently released.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' gets a Diwali release
article-image

