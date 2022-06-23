B Praak's wife Meera Bachan shares emotional note after newborn baby's death: 'Mama will love you till the end of time'

Singer B Praak's wife Meera Bachan shared an emotional note, a fews days after the unfortunate demise of their baby.

The singer shared the sad news with his followers on Instagram on June 15.

On Thursday, Meera penned a length note and expressed her love for the baby. Her note read, "There's a special angel in the heaven that is a part of me, it is not where I wanted him but God wanted him to be. He was here for a moment just like a shooting star, and though he's in heaven but not so far. He touched the heart of many like only an angel can do, I would have loved him deeply only if I would knew. Even though u are not with me, I will never stop loving you."

"I think about You every second and only wish I could turn the time in my favor, and tell u how much we love you. All those months your little heart beating so strongly. All those months ....is silent Your little arms and legs moving vigorously. All those months.... are now still We dreamt so much of watching u grow, holding you tight, but destiny was such that all I will dream of is your smile. Mama will love you till the end of time and reality is you were you are and will always be Mine. I love you My Angel," she added.

B Praak and Meera had announced pregnancy in April 2022 with a social media post.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh.