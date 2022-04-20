Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam rejoice as their debut film 'Vicky Donor' clocks 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana completed 10 years in Bollywood today. His debut film 'Vicky Donor' released on April 20, 2012.

A rank outsider, Ayushmann's blockbuster social entertainers that triggered national conversations, are some of the key highlight points of the last 10 years in Indian cinema. The actor feels ‘being an unhinged risk-taker’ of scripts and roles is the key to his soaring success.

Ayushmann, who has delivered smash hits like 'Vicky Donor', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Badhai Ho', 'Bala', 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl', 'Andhadhun', to name a few, in his decade in cinema, says, “It has been an exhilarating decade in cinema for me. For someone with absolutely no connection, no in-roads in the Hindi film industry, I find myself grateful today that I found quality mentors who believed in me more than I believed in myself at the start of my career and guided me to where I’m today.”

He adds, “If I had to describe my decade in cinema, I would say that being a purist to my craft, being an unhinged risk-taker worked for me because I walked the path less-travelled. Today, when I look back at my body of work, I’m deeply proud of my decisions. I think I have always been adamant about finding the best films and that decision has been the most rewarding one for my career.”

Ayushmann’s cult classic 'Vicky Donor' released today 10 years ago. The Shoojit Sircar directorial presented a new brand of heroism who was deeply relatable, flawed yet had the will power to rise up against the odds to present a strong moral compass. It made Ayushmann an overnight sensation.

Advertisement

Ayushmann says, “Today, I’m reminded of filming 'Vicky Donor', a film that became my calling card to the industry about the movies that I would like to back. I’m thankful to Shoojit da, Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham for trusting a rookie like me to headline a project that is now being called a generation defining film. I’m slightly emotional about today and feeling very nostalgic.”

Advertisement

He adds, “It brings back a deluge of fond memories, reminds me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. It’s further reinforced my belief about never picking safe scripts. I think audiences have a certain expectation from my brand of cinema today and I hope to entertain them thoroughly throughout my career in movies. I thank every filmmaker who took a punt on me. I’m who I’m today because of them and all the films that I have done.”

Yami Gautam too reminisced about the movie that was a major turning point for her and helped in discovering the massive potential she had as a performer.

Interestingly, Yami recently visited the studio where she auditioned for Vicky Donor - The actress took to social media to mention, “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team 🌹”.

Ayushmann has a stellar line up of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek' that releases on May 27, Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

On the other hand, Yami was recently seen in the social comedy 'Dasvi'. The actress has a number of films in her kitty, including 'OMG2', 'Dhoom Dham', and a few other unannounced films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST