e-Paper Get App

Ayan Mukerji pens heartfelt note as 'Brahmastra' trailer receives overwhelming response: 'It means everything to me'

The intriguing trailer was released by the makers on June 15 and it has created quite a buzz on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Thursday shared a heartfelt note as 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' trailer received an overwhelming response.

The intriguing trailer was released by the makers on June 15 and it has created quite a buzz on social media platforms.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ayan wrote, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving."

"It means... everything to me. I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy, and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th -here we come! With love, light and gratitude - Ayan and Team Brahmastra," he added.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Read Also
Ayan Mukerji spills the beans on 'Brahmastra' 2 and 3: 'Sequels will introduce new characters'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAyan Mukerji pens heartfelt note as 'Brahmastra' trailer receives overwhelming response: 'It means everything to me'

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...