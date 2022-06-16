Ayan Mukerji pens heartfelt note as 'Brahmastra' trailer receives overwhelming response: 'It means everything to me'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Thursday shared a heartfelt note as 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' trailer received an overwhelming response.

The intriguing trailer was released by the makers on June 15 and it has created quite a buzz on social media platforms.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ayan wrote, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving."

"It means... everything to me. I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy, and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th -here we come! With love, light and gratitude - Ayan and Team Brahmastra," he added.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.