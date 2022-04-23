Avika Gor to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'

Television actress Avika Gor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2023 with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's next venture "1920- Horrors of the heart".

A new installment in the hit franchise, the movie is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. It is produced under the banner Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures.

The Bhatts announced their association with Avika through a social media post.

"1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent," Vikram Bhatt wrote.

Apart from the hair-raising sequences, the movies produced and directed by Bhatts have given some chart hit numbers and one can expect a beautiful album. It will be interesting to see the young actress in not just a spine-chilling role but also in a glamorous avatar that also demands detailed acting skills.

Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry and recently even made her Kazakh film debut with "I Go To School".

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:17 PM IST