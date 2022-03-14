'Attack' Music Launch: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire

John Abraham’s upcoming action entertainer 'Attack' has raised the anticipation levels higher ever since the launch of the teaser, trailer and first song 'Ik Tu Hai' from the movie.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.

The grand mega music album launch was held at IIT Mood Indigo amongst the college students, graced by John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, music composer Shashwat Sachdev, along with crackling live performances by Jubin Nautiyal, Shreya Jain and Girish Nakod.

John interacted with the IIT students in the crowd and encouraged them to do their best for the country's future.

The event commenced with the love song ‘Ik tu hai’, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, which was the major highlight of the entire evening. The song is picturised on the journey of love from the first meeting, to a passionate love story, to then becoming an eternal love story.

The music album composed by Shashwat Sachdev is different, which incorporates along with the storyline of the film, threading in the narrative. It is integrated through the film so the story goes forward.

'Attack' is spearheaded by a stellar cast which includes John, Jacqueline, Rakul, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer which will hit the silver screens on April 1, 2022.

The film is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

