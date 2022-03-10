'Attack' First Song ‘Ik Tu Hai’ Out: Watch John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez fall in love this summer

Ever since the launch of the Teaser & Trailer, the audiences are waiting with bated breath to know more about John Abraham’s powerful action entertainer ‘ATTACK’.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the first song from the movie launched today conceptually captures what it means to be and fall in love.



'Ik Tu Hai' song is an arc of an ideal love story, a romantic beginning, a passionate explosive journey, and then an expectation of an immortal relationship.

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, lyrics penned by Kumar and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev.





Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah, 'ATTACK' will see them combining their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.



Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:56 PM IST