Arjun Kapoor SLAMS troll saying he can never get in shape: 'Fitness isn't about six packs'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who went through a massive physical transformation, took down a troll on Tuesday after the latter said that he can 'never get in shape'.

It all started when a netizen commented under Arjun's Instagram post and called the actor a "rich boy with no mentality".

The 'Gunday' actor gave a befitting reply to the troll in the comments section then, which read, "So according to people like you, being in shape is just having cuts on your body... the shift in mentality, the ability to show up and push hard to smile through a session to eat clean to be disciplined in adversity to make each session count and to improve ur actual health and strength and posture and ability to push isn't the point of working out right?"

He added, "Where mentality is concerned I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face. I don't hide behind a pic of a torso."

He also shared the entire ordeal on his Instagram stories and penned a strongly worded note. "It’s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this is the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP," it read.

He went on to say, "I encourage anyone who’s ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle u are truly powerful and courageous if u have the ability to get up and try again…fitness isn’t about a six pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical wellbeing and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification…”

Last month, Arjun had shared photos of his jaw-dropping transformation which had taken the internet by storm. "15 months of being #workinprogress!" he had captioned the post.

On the work front, Arjun is currently in Manali shooting for his next 'The Lady Killer', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.