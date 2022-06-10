e-Paper Get App

Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Katrina Kaif, says 'yearly dose of mangoes' pending

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his wit and humour. He is among the funniest actors in B-town and thus shares a friendly relationship with most of his contemporaries.

The actor recently took a dig at his 'friend' Katrina Kaif for not sending him his 'yearly dose of mangoes'.

Arjun and Katrina have been friends for a long time and have been known to poke fun at each other in public.

Posting a picture of mango pudding on his Instagram story, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor wrote, "When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes, you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding through @akshayarora3."

For the unversed, Katrina endorses a mango-flavored soft drink. The actor is yet to respond.

Arjun gives a glimpse of his day-to-day life on Instagram via stories and posts. Last week, he asked his followers for a spicy sauce suggestion to go with his plate of momos.

On the work front, Arjun is in Manali, shooting for Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The thriller is produced by T-series.

Arjun also has 'Ek Villain Returns' in his kitty. The film, co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 29.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas'alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina has also been renewed for the third part of Salman Khan's 'Tiger' franchise. Farhan Akhtar's road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa' will also star the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

