'Apni beti ko sambhal pehle': Farah Khan takes a dig at Ananya after Chunky Panday trolls her for 'overacting'

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan hilariously trolled actress Ananya Panday on social media, after the latter's father Chunky Panday accused her of overacting.

In a video shared by Ananya, the 'Student of the Year' actress can be seen acting all surprised as Farah comes in and announces that she is set to receive a National Award for her film 'Khali Peeli'. However, soon after, Farah says, "I'm joking", which is one of the most iconic dialogues of Chunky.

"50 rupya kaat overacting ke. Always the funnest time with @farahkhankunde," Ananya captioned the video.

As soon as she shared the video, Chunky dropped a comment in a bid to troll Farah. It read, "Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video."

But Farah Khan left netizens in splits after she replied to Chunky's comment saying, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle".

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.

She will star next in the much anticipated film 'Liger', which also marks the Bollywood debut of south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on August 25, 2022.

Apart from that, Ananya also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in her kitty, which will reunite her with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:48 PM IST