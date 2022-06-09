e-Paper Get App

Anushka Sharma drops a lovely selfie with husband Virat Kohli from their summer vacation

In the picture, Anushka could be spotted holding Virat as they rested their head on each other

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared a lovely selfie with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, hours after getting papped at the airport on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories and posted the first picture from her vacation with hubby Virat.

In the picture, Anushka could be spotted holding Virat as they rested their head on each other.

The couple smiled for the selfie and posed happily together in a disclosed location. The 'PK' star could be seen sporting a multicoloured attire, accessorizing the entire look with several chains around her neck. And opting for a casual hairdo, Anushka looked simply adorable in the selfie.

On the other hand, Virat opted for a sleeveless brown tang-top. There was no caption added to the picture. However, white sand could be spotted in the background of the selfie.

Prior to this, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport, holding each other's hands. Anushka opted for a green shirt and denim shorts for the travel. Whereas, Virat went for a peach t-shirt and white jeans along with a pair of white sneakers.

The power couple held each other and smiled for the camera.

The two secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends in December 2017.

The duo welcomed their first child 'Vamika Kohli' at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

Read Also
'Will strive to bring my all to the table': Anushka Sharma begins prep for 'Chakda Xpress'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAnushka Sharma drops a lovely selfie with husband Virat Kohli from their summer vacation

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 0-19 age group constitutes 10% COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra: 0-19 age group constitutes 10% COVID-19 cases

Delhi: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Delhi: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 16 injured, one succumbs to injuries

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 16 injured, one succumbs to injuries

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey holds high-level meeting after Al Qaeda threat over remarks...

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey holds high-level meeting after Al Qaeda threat over remarks...

Mumbai: Octagenarain couple's long lonely fight to get back their home as land mafia eye their prime...

Mumbai: Octagenarain couple's long lonely fight to get back their home as land mafia eye their prime...