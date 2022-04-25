Anupam Kher gifts PM Modi a rudraksha mala sent by his mother

Although the Anupam Kher Foundation’s primary objective is to work towards the upliftment of underprivileged children, during the time of the COVID19 crisis it stepped in to extend every bit of support and relief with Project Heal India.

Apart from the procurement and distribution of medical equipment and organizing the ‘Ek Saath’ concert that help raise funds to aid the pandemic relief, the foundation has now chosen to acknowledge the triumph of the human spirit by awarding those who have set exemplary examples by their acts, words and deeds.

The trophy symbolizes this celebration of the human spirit and will be conferred on over 2000 people from different walks of life be it doctors, police personnel, social workers, actors, army personnel, politicians and several others.

Actor and philanthropist Anupam Kher also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the initiative and the country’s undying spirit which he was appreciative of. He also gifted the Prime Minister a rudraksha mala that was sent by his mother.

Talking about the initiative, says Anupam Kher, “These 2 years wasn’t just a fight for survival but tested our endurance and mental strength in unimaginable ways. My father used to say, the easiest thing in the world is to make someone happy and that can only happen if you take a step towards it. The difference between ‘ordinary’ and ‘extraordinary’ is just simply that extra so we at Anupam Kher Foundation have decided to make an effort to acknowledge the triumph of the human spirit with this initiative. If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s to communicate what you feel and this recognition and acknowledgement is a big step in that direction.”

The actor was last seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, which proved to be a runaway success, tells the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and their plight in a highly polarised environment.

Kher, who has made a mark in Hollywood with projects like 'Silver Linings Playbook', 'New Amsterdam', and 'Bend It Like Beckham' among others, has recently signed a new international show titled 'The Son In Law'.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:11 PM IST