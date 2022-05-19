Anubhav Sinha reveals the inspiration behind his brainchild 'Anek' and it has a special connection to Nagaland

Anubhav Sinha has created headlines with his socio-politically aware concepts that he pours into his work of art, his films. His recent political thriller 'Anek' is set in the Northeastern region of India and is already the talk of the town.

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the director came to promote his film with his lead stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa. He then spilled the beans on his inspiration behind making this film and how it has a connection to the beautiful state of Nagaland.

Answering Archana Puran Singh, who asked him about the "why" quotient behind the film, Anubhav Sinha said, "The genesis of the film began with my teacher, who used to teach me Tai-Chi, which is a little different from Yoga. He is from Nagaland; Deepak Das is his name. A lot of times, I used to ask him, "where are you from?", "what is your culture like? the food you eat?" among other things. During those conversations, every morning when we were working out, I got the spark, which then went to the film. I did not know much about this region as Ayushmann (Khurrana) rightly said. I did not know about the Northeast's seven states. I then got into it and started flipping through books as well as people. I had a lot of conversations with different people. There are not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject only articles."

The director then spoke about the difficulties he faced in the making of the film, "I faced many difficulties making the film because I had to do academic research for this. It took me a year only to study the subject I was making the film on. Big books!"

'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:16 AM IST