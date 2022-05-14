'Anil Kapoor's enthusiasm and passion for cinema is unmatched', says 'Thar' actor Sanjay Bishnoi

Actor Sanjay Bishnoi, who is best known for featuring in the critically acclaimed Netflix series 'Delhi Crime', was recently seen in the streaming giant's film 'Thar' starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan.

In a candid interview with The Free Press Journal, Sanjay speaks about his journey in showbiz, working with Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, upcoming projects and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you come onboard for 'Thar'?

My audition was arranged, and I recorded my test and sent it. After few days I got a call that my test is approved by director Raj Singh Chaudhary and I am part of 'Thar'.

Did you experience any difficulty while shooting in a desert?

I am from Jodhpur Rajasthan. It was like going back home. Local people, conversations, food, and the general atmosphere was extremely familiar. I was truly at ease.

Tell us about your role in the film...

Dhanna is a rustic character from a small village in Rajasthan. Working out of village in big cities and has a tendency to indulge in petty crime. I wanted to give this character a feel of rural flamboyance and raw energy. It was compelling to explore the mindset of a man with questionable conscience.

Did you get the opportunity to interact with Anil or Harsh?

I worked extensively with Harsh, he is extremely passionate and has deep knowledge of cinema. We had a lot to discuss about films and performances. I really liked how all the scenes turned out with him. Sadly my character doesn’t meet Anil kapoor in the film but it was a dream come true for me to be part of film with Anil kapoor and meet him in person. His enthusiasm and passion for cinema is unmatched.

Do you have any upcoming projects lined up?

I have a film premiering at NYIFF currently, 'Demons' by Rohit Mittal. Another film is In 'The Laws' by Kabir Thapar where I get to play lead with amazing Saadhika Syal. The last one is an Anubhav Sinha film directed by Ratna Sinha, it will be a theatrical release in mid July. I am striving to be part of good projects with strong scripts. I am grateful for everything that has happened.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 02:56 PM IST