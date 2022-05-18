Andrea Kevichusa to make her Bollywood debut with 'Anek'; Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon and others welcome her

Several Bollywood actors recently took to their respective social media handles to welcome Andrea Kevichusa who is playing the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'.

Andrea, who is a supermodel from Nagaland, is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Actresses including Tapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, and Huma Qureshi welcomed her.

"Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK. ANEK In Cinemas May 27," she captioned her post.

‘Anek’ director Anubhav Sinha opens up on Andrea's performance in the film. He says, “There couldn't be a better choice for the lead role in Anek than Andrea. Her northeastern roots have added originality to the story. Apart from that, Andrea has lost a lot of sweat for this character. Her tough looks and phenomenal acting has helped her embody the character well."

Talking about her experience of working with Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha, Andrea says, "When it finally dawned on me that I would be working with creatives that are such big names in the industry, I think I just scared myself into thinking I wouldn’t be able to deliver as well as they had expected me to. But Ayushmann and Anubhav Sir created such a comfortable environment for me on set that I felt no added pressure to over-perform or do anything that was beyond my capabilities- being a newcomer in this field."

For the first time, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of an undercover officer while the leading lady Andrea will be seen slipping into the role of a national-level boxing fighter named AIDO in 'Anek'.

Andrea, who is proud of her Naga roots believes that her uniqueness has set her apart from other models. Her extraordinary yet sharp lineaments have helped her garner attention from major global brands.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 03:31 PM IST