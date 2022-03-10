Ananya Panday shares a heartfelt birthday post for sister Rysa, calls her 'chuhiyaaa'

Like other siblings, actor Ananya Panday, too, loves to annoy her younger sister Rysa.

On the occasion of Rysa's 18th birthday, Ananya took to Instagram and revealed that she addresses the little one as "chuhiyaa."

"Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaaa..my whole heart," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Ananya shared a string of images with Rysa. One of the pictures features Ananya giving a cheek kiss to Rysa.

For the unversed, both Ananya and Rysa are actor Chunky Panday's daughters with his wife Bhavna Pandey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan', which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She will next share the screen with south star Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger'. She will also collaborate with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:09 PM IST