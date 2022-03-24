Amitabh Bachchan officially declares son Abhishek as his 'heir', lauds 'Dasvi' trailer

Hours after Abhishek Bachchan dropped the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dasvi', father Amitabh lauded him with a heartfelt note stating that he is proud of him.

Big B tweeted that Abhishek is his heir in true sense. He also shared a verse written by his father, the renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan. The poem stated that his sons won't be his heir, only because they were born to him. Instead, those who will be his heir and take his legacy forward, will be his true sons.

Amitabh also added the iconic dialogue from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' -- "Bas keh diya to keh diya".

He also shared his delight over Abhishek's film and wrote in his blog, "The pride of a Father .. INCREDIBLE.."

He added, "My dearest Ef .. give it your word, your efforts , your all , in letting the World know of this film ‘DASVI’ .. of Abhishek"

"For those that are Hindi challenged ‘dasvi’ means 10th .. the 10th standard or in todays terms grade , or in my time class .. its the 10th class in School .. and the story of a Chief Minister and his story of passing this examination, even though he is jailed .." he explained.

Encouraging his son, Amitabh then wrote, "Come on! Let's see how you can do this".

'Dasvi' is a social comedy, starring Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. While Abhishek plays a corrupt former chief minister who lands up in prison and decides to complete his education, Yami essays the role of a no-nonsense cop.

Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Abhishek's feisty wife with a taste for her husband's beloved chair.

Direcrted by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Dasvi' is set to release on Netflix on April 7.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:46 AM IST