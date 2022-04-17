Alia-Ranbir post-wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and other Bollywood celebs dazzle at the reception - see photos

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt threw a lavish party on Saturday night for their closest friends in the industry.

The reception was a close knit affair, and among those in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, Ranbir's best friends Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Pritam Chakraborty, and others, all of them mostly dressed in black.

The first ones to arrive was none other than Neetu Kapoor, with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni. They were followed by Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to be a close friend of Alia, arrived fashionably late at the party. Wife Gauri Khan too was one of the guests.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a classic black and white suit, while Arjun went for a black-on-black look. However, it was Malaika who stole the show in a hot pink outfit.

Lovebirds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria arrived together all decked up for the event. Aadar too opted for a monochrome look, and the 'Marjaavaan' actress complimented him in a shimmery dress.

Karisma looked like a total boss lady in a black dress with white collars and a bold red lipstick.

