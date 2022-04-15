Alia Bhatt’s mangalsutra has a Ranbir Kapoor connection; check out her engagement ring and kaleeras

After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now! The actors who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, on Thursday.

Though the speculations of the stars exchanging their nuptials were at a peak from 2020, the lovebirds finally made it happen, in the presence of their family members and close friends in attendance.

Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they had tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

"Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," the caption by Ranbir and Alia, read.

Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory, styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

According to the Instagram page of the brand 'Sabyasachi', Alia wore a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand-woven tissue veil. The bride paired the trousseau with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, which featured uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery, the note on the brand's page further stated. The killangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

However, not many noticed that Alia’s bridal jewellery had a connection to her husband Ranbir.

She wore a gold chain mangalsutra with an infinity design and a tear drop diamond. Her kaleeras designed by Mrinalini Chandra featured stars, clouds and bird trinkets in gold, while her giant engagement ring featured a mammoth diamond.

For those unversed, Ranbir’s lucky number is 8 which and has a deep attachment with the infinity sign.

The wedding caps a hectic week for reporters and photographers tasked with covering the endlessly discussed star wedding as the last several days were akin to piecing together a jigsaw - white curtains used as screens on windows, Sabyasachi branded bags going in, stray comments from family and studied silence from Alia and Ranbir.

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:22 AM IST