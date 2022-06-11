Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' titled 'Start Up'

The much-anticipated Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru', starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, finally has a title.

The film has now been named as 'Start Up'.

The remake will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020.

In April, Akshay had announced the commencement of the film's shoot, and had also asked his fans to suggest a name for the film.

"With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," the actor wrote alongside a video from the set with co-actor Radhika Madan and Kongra.

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

'Soorarai Pottru' (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or 'Maara', who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer willpower. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian will be partnering on the Hindi film Akshay also tagged Capt Gopinath, Malhotra, Suriya and Jyothika in his post.

The Hindi remake was announced last year in July.