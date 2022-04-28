Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of 'Ram Setu' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

The first look also features Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez in what looks like an abandoned cave. It is dark and the torch in Akshay's hand lights the way.

"A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022," Akshay shared on social media.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in Diwali 2022. After releasing in the theatres, 'Ram Setu' will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharucha.

Reportedly, the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:59 PM IST