Akshay Kumar says he's 'hearing incredible things' about Anupam Kher's performance in 'The Kashmir Files': 'Hope to watch it soon'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all praise for Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Kashmir Files'.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Sunday, Akshay lauded Kher's performance in the film and said that he is hearing 'incredible' things about him.

"Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," he tweeted.

It may be mentioned that, besides Kangana Ranaut, Akshay is the only Bollywood A-lister who has tweeted about the film so far.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' has been receiving positive reviews. While netizens called the film a ‘masterpiece’, several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart-wrenching story’.

Earlier today, Kangana lauded the film's content and its success at the box office. She also questioned why the film industry is silent over the same. The film has raked in over Rs 10 crore worldwide in two days.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:48 PM IST