Akshay Kumar reveals what he would do if he gets to be the Prime Minister for one day

The actor got candid and shared his views when asked about what he would do if he gets to be the Prime Minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for making India proud with his hits films like 'Airlift', 'Rustom' and 'Baby' among others. His upcoming historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' is about yet another legendary hero and it will also be his first historical film.

Amidst the promotions of the same, the actor got candid and shared his views when asked about what he would do if he gets to be the Prime Minister.

Akshay Kumar and the director of 'Samrat Prithviraj', Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, were recently invited for an interview with a media outlet during which they also interacted with viewers.

During the interaction, Akshay was asked what would he do if he got to be Prime Minister for one day. Knowing the actor’s sense of humour and the respect he has for PM Narendra Modi, Akshay added, “Mera cut-out PM ke liye nahi bana hai (I am not cut-out for becoming the PM). It is for an actor and I am happy in my small world. Our PM does so much work, I do not think I can do so much in a day.”

'Samrat Prithviraj' marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood among others in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on June 3.

