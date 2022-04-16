‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ clocks a year: Nushrratt Bharuccha reminisces about her Busan nomination

2021 was a game-changing year for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as she came into her own as a performer with films like ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ and ‘Chhori’.

As the Hindi anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ completes a year today, the young star reminisces about her experience filming the short film ‘Khilauna’ as the otherwise glamorous actress stepped into the shoes of a house-maid and left us all impressed despite her de-glam look.

The film bagged Nushrratt her first nomination at the Asian Content Awards at the Busan International Film Festival in which she was nominated in the ‘Best Actress’ category. ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ also won the actress ample praise from the audience and the critics.

Reminiscing about the film and her character in it, says Nushrratt, “The love and feedback I received for 'Ajeeb Daastaans' was very encouraging and Meenal's character is very close to my heart. The nomination at Busan Film Festival on an international scale made this film and character even more special and memorable for me. Now a year later, it feels like life has a come a full circle as I am working with director Raj Mehta again on his new film 'Selfiee'."

Soon after ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ came 'Chhori', a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and shouldered the film in an entirely new genre.

After the massive appreciation the film received on the OTT platform, the makers announced ‘Chhori 2’ with Nushrratt, making her the only actress after Vidya Balan to headline a movie franchise.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is now front row and center with films like 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Hurdang' and 'Chhorri 2'. She is also part of commercial potboilers like 'Ram Setu' and 'Selfie'.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:12 PM IST