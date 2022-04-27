Ajay Devgn reveals he underwent therapy: 'It didn't work for me'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who is busy belting back to back hits, recently opened up on how he looks after his mental health and manages stress.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay shared that he is an introvert in real life, and that he finds it very difficult to open up to people.

He said that he had even tried therapy for his mental health but that did not work for him as he couldn't open up. He added that it is the one thing that he does not like about himself.

However, he said that he can sort things out in his own head, and he believes that is a good thing.

On the work front, Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming aviation drama 'Runway 34'. For those unversed, the actor has also directed the film.

It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.

‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST