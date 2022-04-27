Ajay Devgn reacts to Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Hindi isn't our national language' comment, check out latter's reply

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Runway 34', recently reacted to actor Kichcha Sudeepa's comment about the Hindi language.

For the unawares, the Kannada actor reportedly said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. However, Ajay who doesn't seem pleased with the statement, shared a tweet in Hindi and said that Hindi will always remain our national language.

Calling Kichcha Sudeepa 'brother', Ajay tweeted, "My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Moments after Ajay Devgn shared the tweet, Kichcha Sudeepa replied, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir."

In a follow up tweet, he wrote, "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon."

"And sir @ajaydevgn I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa will next be seen in the pan India film 'Vikrant Rona'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:20 PM IST