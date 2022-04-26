Ajay Devgn interviews Amitabh Bachchan ahead of 'Runway 34' release - check out their candid conversation

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently interviewed his 'Runway 34' co-star, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

For those unversed, Ajay has also directed the film. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, the makers shared a video in which Ajay can be seen interviewing Big B. During the interview, the megastar spoke about what makes him an evergreen actor.

Ajay asked him how he still manages to do it all, and deliver passionate performances. Replying to this, Amitabh Bachchan said that the secret to his performances is his professionalism.

"If you call yourself a professional, and you want to work in any profession, you have to take it seriously. Once you have signed a contract and you have agreed to being a professional, then whatever is written, or whatever your director is asking you to do, you should do it. And you should do it with all the talent that you have within you, or whatever the director is asking from you," Big B said.

He added, "So when you ask me, how I do it, it is very difficult to say. You told me the character, you told me how to do it, you directed the film, placed the cameras in a certain way, took certain shots, it is all written on paper."

Both Big B and Ajay also lauded the performances of the other actors of the film and said that they have done justice to their characters.

'Runway 34' is a story of a night of debauchery prior to helming Flight Skyline 555 from Doha to Cochin, leaving him hungover, exhausted and unable to focus on his work. Yet when climatic conditions start replicating the turmoil within him, he has no option but to sober up. A howling cyclone rages on, whilst on the ground, a bereaving and distracted Air Traffic Control Officer forgets to relay important information to the Captain -- information that has the potential to threaten the lives of the 150 passengers and crew on board."

Ajay Devgan who's playing a role of Captain Vikrant Khanna is put on trial for grave misconduct by a law-enforcement officer who leaves no stone unturned to uphold justice.

‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:59 PM IST