Ajay Devgn has THIS to say about his daughter Nysa's Bollywood debut

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, who recently turned model for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, has no plans of making her Bollywood debut anytime soon.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay opened up about his daughter's debut in the Hindi film industry. He said that he doesn't know if she wants to come into this line, adding that she has shown disinterest.

However, the 'Singham' actor shared that anything can change anytime with children. He added that Nysa is abroad and is studying right now.

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Kajol was once asked if Nysa would be entering showbiz, to which the actress had said that her daughter is too young to decide whether she wants to follow the footsteps of her parents and become an actor.

"She has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn't on her mind," Kajol told PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:21 AM IST