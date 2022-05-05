Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar on completing 30 years in Bollywood: 'Hope you set new records'

Actor Ajay Devgn has showered his friend and superstar Akshay Kumar with best wishes as the latter completed three decades in the Indian film industry.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting and cheering for you."

He also shared a picture of them sitting together on a couch.

Ajay's gesture has touched Akshay. Responding to Ajay's tweet, Akshay wrote,"Thank you brother, lucky to have supportive peers like you. Much love."

Akshay and Ajay have co-starred in several films such as 'Khakee', 'Insan', and 'Suhaag' among others.

