Ajay Devgn and Tabu's action drama 'Bholaa' to release on March 30, 2023

Post the release of his much-awaited film 'Runway 34', superstar Ajay Devgn will finish the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'.

The thrilling action-drama, titled 'Bholaa', is all set to release theatrically, across the globe on March 30, 2023.

The film also stars actress Tabu in a pivotal role. She will play the role of a cop. There are dangerous twists and turns at every single plot point.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Ajay tweeted, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023."

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, 'Bholaa' is directed by Dharmendra Sharma.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:54 PM IST