Ahead of biopic, Rajkummar Rao wishes blind industrialist Srikanth Bolla on his wedding

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to headline the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic narrates the story of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way and founded Bollant Industries spear headed by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

Bolla tied the knot recently in Hyderabad. His wedding was attended By Tushar. He shared the picture of the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations @srikanthbollaofficial_ n Swati bolla for starting a new innings...Srikanth garu ab toh teri story bolni padegi."

As per reports, Rajkummar also wished the couple a happy married life.

Meanwhile, the film is penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and the shoot on this film will commence in July 2022.

Hailing from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth Bolla has faced adversities and overcome challenges.

Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with state after class 10 to opt science stream.

However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

A strong, trailblazing visionary as he firmly believes that vision is much more than eyesight, and has to do more with the mind.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao had said, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla, directed by Tushar Hiranandani is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:13 AM IST