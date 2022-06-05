After Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, several Bollywood celebs are getting infected for the second time. The latest one to test positive for coronavirus is none other than Katrina Kaif.

According to a report in News18, Katrina contracted the virus recently, and hence, she gave the IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi a miss. The event saw her husband Vicky Kaushal walk away with the award for the best actor for his film 'Sardar Udham'.

The report also stated that Katrina has already completed her quarantine period and is currently recuperating.

Read Also Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

It is to be noted that the actress got infected with the virus for the first time in April last year when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Katrina is not the first one to catch the virus of late. Recently, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Tacker also tested positive for COVID-19.

A report by Bollywood Hungama also claims that it might have all started from filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was organised in the city recently, and was a starstudded affair.

The report stated that around 50-55 of the guests present at the party have contracted coronavirus. Katrina was one of the guests.

However, no official statement has been released yet.