Advance booking of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' now open

Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek' is all set to hit the theatres. With the film just a week away from its release, the advance bookings for the film have opened and it certainly is a fervor point for the cinephiles and Ayushmann fans.

The makers of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in the lead have announced the opening of advance booking. 'Anek' promises to pull a large audience in the theatres due to its political action thriller genre. Fans have already been exhibiting their excitement days before its release. Not only is 'Anek' one of the most talked-about topics but is also opening space for a new conversations in the country.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Anek' is one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. From its one-of-a-kind trailer to its extremely popular catchphrase “Jeetega Kaun Hindustan”, 'Anek' has elevated fire in every Indian.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. This film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:02 PM IST