Aditya Roy Kapur shares new motion poster of 'OM: The Battle Within'; trailer to be out soon

A month after the makers of 'OM: The Battle Within' dropped the action-packed teaser featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, they have now unveiled a motion poster that introduces other cast members as well.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “It’s ON! #OM: The Battle Within Trailer out soon.”

Besides Aditya, the motion poster features his co-actors Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana.

The movie has Aditya essaying the role of a soldier for the very first time.

The teaser which was released in April, offered first glimpse into the world of Om and his fights to save the nation.

In an earlier statement Aditya had said, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.