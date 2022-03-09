Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal name their newborn baby girl 'Tvisha' - what does it mean?

New parents Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have named their newborn baby girl 'Tvisha Narayan Jha'.

Aditya recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and responding to one of the questions, the singer revealed her daughter's name.

A fan asked Aditya, "Name for your daughter yet?". To this, Aditya replied, "Tvisha Narayan Jha P.s. I was the only one primarily researching baby girl names while everyone was busy looking for boy names."

According to a website, the name Tvisha means bright, light, happy or cheerful.

Another fan asked, "How is ur daughter doing? When r u going to share her pic?" Replying to the user, Aditya wrote, "Need her mommy's permission! The elders say it should be 40 days post birth."

A few days back, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture from his wedding day and revealed that their daughter was born on February 24, 2022. He wrote, “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

In the picture, he can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on Shweta's head.

Back in January, the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like "Dil Bechara" and "Ram Leela", while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film "Shaapit" and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie "Kiccha".

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:35 PM IST