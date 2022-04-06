Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp to support education of low income group children

Aditi Rao Hydari has not only won hearts with her work on the silver screen, but has also been a staunch humanitarian. She has time and again supported several initiatives, especially which focus on the betterment of the lives of children.

Recently, she walked the ramp for a program, encouraging people from all walks of life to volunteer to improve foundational literacy among children from low income communities studying in government schools.

Keeping her makeup to the minimum, Aditi looked beautiful in a golden gown as she walked the ramp for the noble cause.

The movement works in collaboration with state governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to develop literacy skills among primary school children. It brings together people from all walks of life – Homemakers, Retired employees, Bankers, IT Employees, Teachers, doctors, who work towards advancing foundational literacy skills in primary school children.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Hey Sinamika' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film released in the theatres on March 3.

