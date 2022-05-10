Adah Sharma Birthday Special: Sexy and sensual photos of the 'Commando 2' actress

Actress Adah Sharma is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday on Wednesday.

Adah was born on May 11, 1992 in Mumbai. Her father was a captain in the merchant navy and her mother is a classical dancer.

Adah decided she wanted to pursue acting when she was in class 10. She wanted to drop out of school but her parents insisted that she complete her education. However, she quit studies after completing her class 12.

Not just an actress, but Adah is also a phenomenal dancer and a gymnast. She has been dancing since the age of three, and has completed her graduation in Kathak from the Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy in Mumbai. She had learnt salsa for four months in the US, besides jazz and ballet, and has claimed to be "very good" at belly dancing too.

Adah marked her Bollywood debut with a leading role in the 2008 horror film '1920'. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised.

After the release her romantic comedy film 'Hasee Toh Phasee' (2014), she ventured into the south Indian film industries, making films in Telugu.

Adah also has quite an active and engaging social media, with 6.4 million followers on Instagram alone. She often keeps her fans entertained by posting photos and entertaining reels on her feed.

On the actress' 30th birthday, here's a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Adah:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:18 PM IST