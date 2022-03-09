Abhishek Bachchan to play poet Sahir Ludhianvi in his biopic: Report

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play the role of renowned poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi in his biopic.

According to a report in Firstpost, Abhishek is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s only choice for Sahir Ludhianvi, a role late actor Irrfan Khan was eager to play.

The report further states that the project, which was initiated five years ago, will be directed by Jasmeet Reem.

For those unversed, Sahir Ludhianvi had penned some evergreen Bollywood numbers like 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' and 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' which were filmed on Abhishek's dad, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

It was earlier reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were considered to play the role of celebrated Punjabi poetess Amrita Pritam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in 'Bob Biswas' which received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

He will next be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. He also has 'Dasvi', directed by Tushar Jalota, with Yami Gautam in the pipeline, as well as R Balki’s 'Ghoomer', inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:11 PM IST