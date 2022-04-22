Aanand L Rai praises Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Swara Bhasker as 'Nil Battey Sannata' clocks 6 years

e-Paper Get App
The sensitive drama, starring Swara Bhasker, dissected the relationship between a mother-daughter

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

A still from Nil Battey Sannata |
Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai has a flair for telling and backing a resonating story with human emotions. Because of which each film came from his house of compelling dramas, Colour Yellow Productions became a hit among the audience. One such film that instantly connected with the viewers was 'Nil Battey Sannata'.

Released today, in 2016, 'Nil Battey Sannata' traced the journey of a single mother who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. The sensitive drama, starring Swara Bhasker, dissected the relationship between a mother-daughter.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film earned rave reviews from all corners of the nation for bringing tears and adding a smile to one's face at the same time.

While talking about 'Nil Battey Sannata', Aanand L Rai said, "The moment I read the script, I knew I had to make it because emotions behind it was so pure. I must say Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Swara Bhasker did a fantastic job to bring such a beautiful story alive on the screen. Even after six years of its release, Nil Battey Sannata has the same resonating value."

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai is gearing up for multiple releases under Colour Yellow Production. The filmmaker-producer has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'An Action Hero', 'Gorkha' and 'Good Luck Jerry' in the pipeline.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:27 PM IST