Aamir Khan to launch his podcast 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan', first episode to be out on May 5

After giving the Indian audience one cinematic gem after another, Aamir Khan Productions’ is all set to bring another touching story with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a talented ensemble star cast.

As part of the promotional campaign for the film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, Aamir Khan will now launch his very own podcast, a first in his career.

In the latest development, the actor-producer will communicate with his audience via the podcast ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’, where he will discuss 'Laal Singh Chaddha', behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music and other interesting incidents from the set.

The first Aamir Khan Podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

It was only recently that the video of Aamir Khan talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet as the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ then went on to release the first song of the film.

In a game changing move, the superstar chose to not release the videos from the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' album, but instead only the audio; putting the musicians and the music of the film center stage.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on August 11, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:22 PM IST