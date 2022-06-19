Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic featuring his son Avitesh announced on Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, producers Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films officially announced a biopic on late musician maestro Aadesh Shrivastava's love story.

They earlier signed his son Avitesh Shrivastava for his debut project 'Sirf Ek Friday' which is currently in production.

Deepak and Mansi are also currently busy promoting their upcoming release 'Forensic' starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

Sources say the biopic will entail the musician's journey from his younger days played by Avitesh. A thorough research and multiple discussions with the family is currently underway to ensure that the best can be translated on the screen of a magnificent life he had.

Avitesh Shrivastava finds that his dad sent Mansi like an angel into his life. He shared, "I owe the start of this new journey of my career to Mansi. She's like my Godmother. I see my dad in her. When we first met, we instantly started bonding, the spark was just right there. Music connected us and her vision to see me as a hero only further instilled strength and commitment in our friendship. I cannot wait to see how we work together in my dad's biopic. I have utmost trust and faith in Mansi's vision for this special project."

Talking about Avitesh, Mansi said, "I am certain, Avitesh will be the next star. He has so much filled up inside him, like a volcano just ready to burst. He needed nurturing and the belief to hone his talents, I am glad I found this star and the world will see it soon too."

Deepak Mukut says, “Aadesh Ji left at the age of 51 and at the peak of his career. It's time for Avitesh to take his legacy ahead."

Mansi Bagla recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and spoke about the Ruskin Bond anthology, the first story of which will be directed by Mohit Suri.