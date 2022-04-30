90s pop star Taz from Stereo Nation known for singing 'Nachangeh Saari Raat', no more

Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz from Stereo Nation, who delivered iconinc tracks such as 'Nachangeh Saari Raath', 'Gallan Goriyan' from 'Batla House', and 'Its Magic' from 'Koi... Mil Gaya', is no more.

The 90s pop icon, previously known as Johnny Zee was the lead singer of his band Stereo Nation, formed in 1996.

As per reports, Taz suffered from hernia and his surgery was postponed due to COVID-19 which made it worse for his health. He was in coma for some time but sadly he could not fight it, and passed away in the hospital.

Taz won the Best International Artist Award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:44 AM IST