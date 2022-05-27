35 years of 'Mr. India': Here's why Satish Kaushik insists the classic shouldn't be remade

'Mr. India', starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri and Satish Kaushik among other accomplished actors, completed 35 glorious years on May 25 this year.

The film continues to hold the same freshness, emotions, family drama and humour among cinema lovers across the globe even today.

Apart from Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's sizzling chemistry and Mogambo Amrish Puri setting new benchmark as one of Hindi cinema's finest on screen villains, Satish Kaushik scored brilliantly as Calendar, a name that has been metamorphosed in the history of Indian cinema.

Talking about the classic completing 35 years, Satish Kaushik, who was associate director on the movie, insists why it shouldn't be remade.

Satish Kaushik says, "In my personal opinion, there are a few films which shouldn't be touched, whether it's for a remake or sequel. 'Mr. India' is one such film which I feel shouldn't be remade as it will not have the same feel."

"Mr. India was an amalgamation of fine artists collaborating to create a good entertaining film. Right from Shekhar Kapur to Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar to special effects, action directors and the cast and crew, including cinematographer Baba Azmi, action director Veeru Devgan, Peter Periera (Special Effects Camera), Art Director Bijon Das Gupta, choreographer Saroj Khan and music composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, everybody believed in the project and put in a lot of effort and there was good teamwork. It's such an iconic film with such great legacy that if it ever comes out then it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor, and no other actor," the veteran actor adds.