2 years on, probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case continues

Sushant Singh Rajput | File Photo

Two years after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), the questions surrounding his death remain unanswered. Rajput had allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra rented flat on June 14, 2020, according to occupants of the house that included his friend and domestic staff. A forensic team had submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently, stating that Rajput's death was by hanging and had ruled out any foul play in the case, which echoed conclusions of the Mumbai police earlier. But the CBI, which conducted an exhaustive probe into the circumstances related to the death, is yet to conclude its probe.

After Rajput's demise, not only the investigators probed the cause and reasons behind his death, but also aspects such as alleged misuse or diversion of his money and him being administered narcotics too got probed. The CBI, which is probing the case, did not respond to the calls and messages sent by FPJ, asking about the status of their investigation. In April this year, news agency ANI had reported that CBI in its reply to an RTI query had stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation. Information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided."

Rajput (34), used to stay in his sixth floor duplex flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments near the Joggers’ Park in Bandra. Rajput was living with two cooks and a house help. A friend, who is also from the film industry, was staying with him temporarily, the police had then informed. According to the police, the incident had come to light at around 12.30 pm on June 14, 2020, when Rajput's house help noticed that he had been in his bedroom for a long time.

Initial enquiries with those present at the place revealed that Rajput had excused himself after breakfast and had gone to his bedroom. Around 12.30 pm, his domestic help found that he had locked himself inside. The door was broken down and Rajput was found dead. His friend had then called up the police control room and had informed about the incident. The Bandra police had conducted a panchnama of the spot and had registered an accidental death (ADR) case into the matter.

The police, which had kept its investigations open, had probed both personal and professional angles into Rajput's death. The police had made enquiries with several Bollywood personalities and film producers to ascertain the possible reason which could have driven the actor to take such an extreme step.

Meanwhile, Rajput's father, KK Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Patna police on July 25, 2020, naming Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others. In the FIR registered on July 28, Singh had also made accusations related to siphoning money from Rajput's bank account, a charge which is yet to be proved.

Rhea's lawyer had dismissed all the allegations levelled against her and denied any wrongdoings on her part.

A case was registered against six persons including Rhea and her family members under sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Mumbai police had already registered an ADR and were probing reasons leading to Rajput's death, a team from Patna police later landed in Mumbai and started making enquiries into the FIR registered by them. At one point of time, both Mumbai and Patna police were making enquiries into the same incident.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also probed claims made by Rajput's father KK Singh of siphoning money from Rajput's bank account. Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from Rajput's bank account.

The case in which Patna police had filed an FIR was finally transferred to the CBI in August 2020. The CBI team had questioned several persons connected with Rajput, including his house staff and close friends among others.

In August 2020, the ED had retrieved deleted WhatsApp data from actress Rhea Chakraborty's phone and had come across some information where she was in touch with some persons wherein they were discussing drugs.

The ED had shared the details with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after which the agency had registered two separate offences. While in one case, the NCB began probing drugs having been supplied to Rajput, in the other case, the agency began probing Bollywood drug nexus.

The NCB had also arrested Rhea, Showik in connection with the case in which Rajput was being allegedly provided drugs. The agency had arrested 35 persons in the said case. Rhea was charged with illicit financing, procurement and conspiracy, an NCB official had said.