College student survives 80 feet fall from her balcony while practicing yoga

The proportion of weird accidents has considerably increased in past years. Or perhaps the accessibility to such incidents has risen, thanks to growing technology. One such accident has been added to the list in Mexico. A college student fell from the balcony of her sixth floor-apartment while practicing yoga. Surprisingly, she endured the 80 feet fall and survived. Alexa Terrazas, 23, slipped from her balcony while in a yoga position over the edge of the balcony and fell at the driveway of her building, according to Daily Mail reports.

She was rushed to a local hospital, and there she went underwent a surgery which was carried for 11 hours. The fall led to fractures in her legs, arms, hips and even in her head. The re-construction of her legs might make her unable to walk for three years, according to El Imparcial, a Mexican outlet.

The photo of Alexa clicked by her friend before the accident went viral on Twitter. This isn’t the first time that Alexa was performing a life-threatening stunt while practicing yoga. Her neighbours reported that they have witnessed her doing the same several times before. In the investigation, no structural damage was found in the railing of the balcony.