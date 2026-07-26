Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bihar Bandh Protest Arrest | X - TejYadav14

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody after being arrested for participating in the Bihar Bandh protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against student protesters.

Patna Police detained RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son from a mall near Dak Bungalow Chauraha on Saturday evening and took him to Digha Police Station. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody. Following the court's order, Tej Pratap was shifted to Beur Central Jail, where he will remain for the next 14 days.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patna court in connection with the Gandhi Maidan protest case.



Jagannath Singh, Advocate for Tej Pratap Yadav, says, "An FIR was filed on the 26th,… pic.twitter.com/fZo8XHefP5 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

The arrest came amid violent clashes between protesters and police during the Bihar Bandh, called by several opposition parties and social organisations over the alleged NEET paper leak and the recent police action against student protesters.

During the protest in Patna, demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan later resigned from his post following the controversy over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Tej Pratap joined the protesting students during the Bihar Bandh and visited Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna to express solidarity with them before being detained by police. An FIR was subsequently registered against him at Gandhi Maidan police station.

Patna, Bihar: Janshakti Janata Dal National President Tej Pratap Yadav is being sent to Adarsh Central Jail, Beur, Patna after being detained by police near a mall in Patna on Saturday and being produced before a court pic.twitter.com/WfrORSX1G6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Speaking to reporters during his detention, Tej Pratap said students' demands were justified and urged the government to address their concerns.

"The children's demands are legitimate. The government must fulfill their demands, and we stand firmly with them. I am ready to lay down my life for the students and youth," he said.

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Tej Pratap's counsel, Jagannath Singh, said a bail application would be filed on Monday seeking his release.

Earlier, supporters of the JJD chief alleged that Patna Police had not disclosed his whereabouts or the charges under which he was being detained following his arrest. Tej Pratap has announced his party's support for Jan Suraaj candidate Prashant Kishor in Bankipur by-poll. The JJD had initially fielded Veena Manvi as its candidate for the Bankipur by-election. However, her nomination was rejected during the scrutiny process. Reacting to Tej Pratap`s arrest, Manvi said, "We have not been given a reason for the arrest. Some people are saying that those who went to the protest during the day were arrested. I don't think that was a crime. And now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, the matter has cooled down. So what is the reason?"