Patna Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Khan Sir, Staff in Coaching Institute Firing Case | File Pic

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13: A Patna Civil Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, known as "Khan Sir," and three staff members in connection with the June 2 firing outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies in Musallahpur Haat.

The court also granted regular bail to two private security guards who were in judicial custody. Speaking to ANI after the order was drafted, Khan Sir's defence counsel, Arvind Kumar Mawwar, stated that the court took note of the fact that the firing was a defensive measure against a violent mob and was not done to cause harm.

"After drafting the order, the learned Principal District and Sessions Judge granted them bail; there were no injuries sustained by anyone. Shots were fired in self-defence; specifically, warning shots were fired into the air by the guards. Regarding the allegation that an order to fire was given, the investigation revealed no evidence that Khan Sir had issued any such order. The right to fire warning shots in self-defence is established at the time the license is issued. If one faces a threat, perceives a danger to a person, or sees property being destroyed, Section 35 of the BNS grants the authority to disperse a mob by firing into the air. The anticipatory bail was granted to Khan Sir and his 3 staff members, while regular bail was granted to the guards," he said.

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Earlier, the court had upheld a 'no coercive action' order, directing the police not to take any harsh action against him until the next hearing in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

Meanwhile, the Patna Police had registered an FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The FIR registration took place days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier that week.

Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today. According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

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"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read.

Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)