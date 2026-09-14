Myanmar-Origin Man Arrested, 3 Minor Girls Detained At Bihar's Katihar Railway Station Without Valid Documents | X - AwazArabic

Patna, Sep 14: An RPF team has detained four foreign nationals of Myanmar origin at Katihar railway station in Bihar after they were found travelling without valid identity or citizenship documents, said officials on Monday.

The group comprised one adult man and three minor girls.

According to the RPF, none of the four was carrying a valid passport, proof of citizenship or other recognised identification documents.

RPF detains Myanmar nationals

RPF Inspector Vikram Kumar said the team, led by Trainee Sub-Inspector Sarika Kumari of RPF Post East and comprising ASI V.K. Rai, Constable Praveen and Woman Constable S.K. Meena, was deployed on Platform No. 1 when Train No. 12505, the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Superfast Express, arrived from the Semapur side.

The personnel noticed the four individuals behaving suspiciously on Sunday (September 13) evening and detained them for verification.

During questioning and document checks, they were found to be without valid travel or identity documents.

The RPF subsequently established that they were of Myanmar origin and handed them over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action.

Case registered after detention

The RPF submitted a written complaint to the GRP following the detention.

Seizure procedures and medical examinations of the individuals were also carried out.

Based on the complaint, the GRP registered a case under Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and Section 3 of the Passport Act, as stated by the authorities.

One of the individuals, identified as Mohammad Noor, has been arrested.

Further proceedings are being carried out in accordance with the law.

Minors to appear before authorities

As the group includes three minor girls, authorities have initiated procedures to produce them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in accordance with applicable child-protection procedures.

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Meanwhile, the RPF and GRP are investigating how the four individuals reached Katihar, where they were travelling and whether any other persons were involved in facilitating their movement.

Officials are also examining whether the group had any specific destination or purpose for travelling to Katihar.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)