Jharkhand: Lightning Kills 2 Cattle Grazers In Latehar As IMD Issues Weather Alert | Representative Image

Latehar, Aug 28: Two persons died after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Lalmatia Dam within Sadar police station limits when the two were standing under a tree during the rain.

Lightning strike claims lives

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Bhuiyan (26) and Mukesh Bhuiyan (40), they said.

"The victims were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Both had gone to graze cattle," Sadar officer-in-charge Ashok Kumar said.

Weather warning issued

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, at several places across the state over the next four days.

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